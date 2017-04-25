Volunteers worth counting

Volunteers are worth their weight in gold at the Community Policing Office.

In fact, the City of Vernon can accurately count how much their time is worth in terms of dollars.

“Volunteer Canada states that a volunteers hour is worth $17 or $24 when it is technical,” said Rachael Zubick, Vernon's safety coordinator. “My volunteers, from January to March of this year have given 840 hours to their community.”

Even at the lower end of the scale, that works out to $14,280 in three months.

“That's just a drop in the bucket,” said Zubick. “This community is based on volunteerism. Without them, this community wouldn't function.”

Zubick said that a few years ago, she presented the mayor of the time a cheque for $24 million, the amount of volunteer time costed from the CPO's inception.

Currently, the policing office is staffed with 20 volunteers although more will be needed when it moves to new premises on 30th Street in the downtown later this year.

The volunteers are well-versed and can provide information to people about frauds, cons and scams, drug awareness, internet bully, cyber safety, resources for those experiencing trauma and loss and more.

They also deal with low to no priority reports for RCMP about vandalism and mischief with the information passed on to the detachment.

National volunteer week runs April 23 to 29.