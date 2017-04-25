Something fishy going on

Photo: kalflyfishers.ca

The Kalamalka Flyfishers Society wants to get kids hooked on fishing.

Once again, the club is organizing the popular kid's fishing event at the pond in Polson Park.

Volunteers gave up their Sunday to clean the pond and on Wednesday, it will be stocked with hundreds of rainbow trout.

Then on Saturday and Sunday kids can fish for free from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and people are encouraged to stop by and cast a line.

The event will not only allow youngsters the thrill of hooking a fish, but will also provide education about local waterways and fish habitat.