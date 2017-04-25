41677
35299

Vernon  

Tackling noise and pollution

- | Story: 195378

The District of Coldstream has waded into two issues affecting Lavington residents.

Following council approval on Monday, the district is asking for intervenor status with the Farm Industry Review Board over a noise complaint issued against Coral Beach Farms Ltd.

Residents are unhappy with the helicopters and wind machines used to dry the cherry trees on the large acreage after rainfall.

“We're trying to keep it neutral,” said Mayor Jim Garlick. “We wanted to provide information that we've received as a municipality on the topic.”

The information includes a summary of the number of noise complaints against the farm between Jan. 1, 2016 and April 20, 2017 and excerpts of council and committee meeting minutes detailing complaints from residents as well as information received and actions taken.

“As evidenced in the attached information, the District of Coldstream has been making significant efforts to balance the concerns raised by our residents and the needs of Coral Beach Farms to conduct their farm operation,” stated the letter.

The district is also firing off an email, this time over Pinnacle Energy's application for changes to an environmental permit for the Lavington pellet plant.

“It would be adding to the emissions coming out of the plant,” said Garlick. “We are asking 'is there another solution'?”

The email is being sent to Pinnacle and the Ministry of the Environment.

The company said it was hoping to retrofit its dryer following a fire in March of last year in order to prevent a similar incident from occurring.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

41713
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3013647
5400 Willow Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$344,900
more details
41424


Send us your News Tips!


40669


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Butter
Butter Vernon SPCA >


35575


Elton John recovering from ‘potentially deadly’ bacterial infection

Music
Elton John has been hospitalized with an illness that has forced him to scrap a series of Las Vegas shows. Reports suggested the...
People who have everything figured out
Galleries
It’s ok, these people have everything under control.
People who have everything figured out (2)
Galleries
Some serious life pro tips await.
The remarkably complicated process of making s PB&J aboard the International Space Station
Must Watch
You need to tape down your bread and velcro down your lids. Oh,
A bowler broke the world record for the fastest 300 game ever
Must Watch
Ben Ketola rolled 12 strikes in only 86.9 seconds, the same...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38539