Tackling noise and pollution

Photo: Randy Mills File photo.

The District of Coldstream has waded into two issues affecting Lavington residents.

Following council approval on Monday, the district is asking for intervenor status with the Farm Industry Review Board over a noise complaint issued against Coral Beach Farms Ltd.

Residents are unhappy with the helicopters and wind machines used to dry the cherry trees on the large acreage after rainfall.

“We're trying to keep it neutral,” said Mayor Jim Garlick. “We wanted to provide information that we've received as a municipality on the topic.”

The information includes a summary of the number of noise complaints against the farm between Jan. 1, 2016 and April 20, 2017 and excerpts of council and committee meeting minutes detailing complaints from residents as well as information received and actions taken.

“As evidenced in the attached information, the District of Coldstream has been making significant efforts to balance the concerns raised by our residents and the needs of Coral Beach Farms to conduct their farm operation,” stated the letter.

The district is also firing off an email, this time over Pinnacle Energy's application for changes to an environmental permit for the Lavington pellet plant.

“It would be adding to the emissions coming out of the plant,” said Garlick. “We are asking 'is there another solution'?”

The email is being sent to Pinnacle and the Ministry of the Environment.

The company said it was hoping to retrofit its dryer following a fire in March of last year in order to prevent a similar incident from occurring.