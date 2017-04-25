City to paint road lines

40745
Relief is on the way for motorists wondering where the centreline is or where the turning lanes are.

The City of Vernon line painting program is scheduled to begin May 1.

Line painting is split into two tasks: curbs and symbols such as rosswalks and stop bars and long lines like centerlines and fog lines.

The program will run five to six weeks and contractors will be working through the evening and early morning hours until completion.

While line painting is in process, we ask the traveling public to be patient, slow down and obey all traffic control.

