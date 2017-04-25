41677
Vernon  

Fantastic Funtastic funding

Since it began in 1985, Funtastic has given away more than $1.7 million and the group is not done yet.

The annual ball tournament and music festival attracts thousands of people each year and the mission of the Funtastic Sports Society is 'Building a Better Community through Sport'.

This year, 16 groups submitted applications for more than $80,000 in funding.

The purpose of the Funtastic Community investment grant is to provide financial support to non-profit sport, recreation and community organizations of a sport nature serving the Greater Vernon region.

While the money hasn't been handed out yet, in 2016 the grant program distributed $30,000 to 14 recipients in summer and winter sports encompassing sports field development, equipment purchases, sports programs and physically challenged support program development.

According to the society, Funtstic is the No. 1 economic driver of the North Okanagan for the summer months and Canada’s largest slow pitch/music festival.

The 2017 Funtastic will be held from from June 30 to July 3. With the music festival running evenings of Friday June 30, to July 2.

The music line up is expected to be announced later this week.

BC NDP Party
