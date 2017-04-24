Robbery at Cash Stop

Photo: RCMP

Vernon RCMP are seeking an older male suspect after a robbery at the Cash Stop at 4300 27th St. Monday morning.

Officers, including a dog team, responded to a call around 8:30 a.m. after a lone suspect had entered the business, produced a weapon and took off with some cash. Police will not disclose the amount.

The male fled on a bicycle that was recovered in the 4000 block of 27A Street, police said.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male between 45-60 years of age, with blue eyes and shorter greying hair.

He is said to be approximately five-feet-ten-inches tall with a slim build and was wearing a beige fleece jacket with a dark shirt or jacket underneath it, dark pants and dark shoes.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Vernon RCMP or CrimeStoppers.