Vernon  

Robbery at Cash Stop

Vernon RCMP are seeking an older male suspect after a robbery at the Cash Stop at 4300 27th St. Monday morning. 

Officers, including a dog team, responded to a call around 8:30 a.m. after a lone suspect had entered the business, produced a weapon and took off with some cash. Police will not disclose the amount.

The male fled on a bicycle that was recovered in the 4000 block of 27A Street, police said.
The suspect is described as a Caucasian male between 45-60 years of age, with blue eyes and shorter greying hair. 

He is said to be approximately five-feet-ten-inches tall with a slim build and was wearing a beige fleece jacket with a dark shirt or jacket underneath it, dark pants and dark shoes.  

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Vernon RCMP or CrimeStoppers.

