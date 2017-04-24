Kal Lake Rd work gets OK

Photo: City of Vernon

Vernon city council has okayed spending an extra $560,000 in order to get the controversial Kalamalka Lake Road project started and wrapped up as soon as possible, although the mayor admits there will likely be more complaints once work begins.

The tender was awarded to LB Chapman Construction Ltd. with work scheduled to start on site in about two weeks.

With the additional cost to the project, which is being referred to by city officials as the Okanagan Rail Trail Connector, it means over $4 million is now budgeted for the work.

The city has been deluged with concerns from businesses along the route who are worried the road closure will mean a hard hit to their bottom lines.

"I understand the frustrations," said Mayor Akbal Mund following a council meeting on Monday. "Everybody's going to have complaints about 'Why now? Why in front of us? It's going to affect my business'.

"Well, of course it is but let's look at the longterm gain you will get, especially those businesses along the rail trail corridor with the bike path there."

Work is expected to take between nine and 13 weeks with the southern portion of the road closed for that time. There will be access to businesses at the south end by taking College Way.

"We're trying to do this as fast as possible," Mund added, pointing to similar projects that take more than a year to complete.

The mayor is hopeful that, with the problems Coldstream has with parking, cyclists will probably use the rail trail connector and bike from Vernon.

"It's a nice flat path. They'll be able to do that with this path so it's important to have now."

The city believes the new connection to the rail trial via Kalamalka Lake Road will allow Vernon to maximize the economic benefits derived from tourism.