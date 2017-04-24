41463
Reviewing the evidence

A scheduled voir dire hearing began in Vernon Supreme Court Monday in the case of Logan Scott, who is facing a charge of manslaughter over the death of an Armstrong woman.

Jillian McKinty's body was found in her home at Wolfenden Terrace on Nov. 27, 2013.

The mother of two was 27 when she died.

Police called her death suspicious in nature.

It was only nine months later, after an exhaustive police investigation, that Scott was arrested.

The court hearing is expected to take three days and will review certain evidence ahead of the trial which is also scheduled to begin.

