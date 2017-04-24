41717
38367

Vernon  

Vernon marks worker deaths

- | Story: 195285

The City of Vernon will be observing the national Day of Mourning on Friday, Apr. 28.

The public is invited to attend the event at city hall from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

The day honours the memory of workers who have been killed, injured or suffered illness as a result of work-related incidents.

The federal government officially proclaimed the national Day of Mourning on Apr. 28, 1991 although it had been recognized by the Canadian Labour Congress for years.

Canada was the first nation to recognize the Day of Mourning but acknowledgement of the day has spread to many countries and is now observed throughout the world. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

41712
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
2970235
305 2nd Ave
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$405,000
more details
41452


Send us your News Tips!


40513


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Swirls
Swirls Vernon SPCA >


39334


How to tap a keg if you want the beer to shoot out the side and make a total mess

Must Watch
First, forget to vent your cask. Then, before you hammer the tap all the way in, break something for pre-geyser embarrassment.
Monday Eats! – April 24, 2017
Galleries
We’re bringing in the XXXXXXXXXXXL version of Monday Eats!
Monday Eats! – April 24, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Try to keep the drool contained.
Back in the late 90’s Will Smith was offered the role of Neo in ‘The Matrix’ but he turned it down.
Must Watch
In one of the most famous cases of actors turning down roles,
Guardians of the Galaxy star would like to see a female Doctor Who
Showbiz
It's time for an actress to play Doctor Who, according to the...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38107