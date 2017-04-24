Vernon marks worker deaths

Photo: City of Vernon File photo.

The City of Vernon will be observing the national Day of Mourning on Friday, Apr. 28.

The public is invited to attend the event at city hall from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

The day honours the memory of workers who have been killed, injured or suffered illness as a result of work-related incidents.

The federal government officially proclaimed the national Day of Mourning on Apr. 28, 1991 although it had been recognized by the Canadian Labour Congress for years.

Canada was the first nation to recognize the Day of Mourning but acknowledgement of the day has spread to many countries and is now observed throughout the world.