Let's build the arena

The big equipment has already been busy at the site but Monday was for the bigwigs to put shovels in the ground where Greater Vernon's new arena will be built.

It was all smiles as members of Vernon city council and representatives from electoral areas B and C, MQN Architects, Kal Tire and VVI Construction Ltd. of Kelowna posed for pictures at the site north of Kal Tire Place where the $12 million ice sheet will be placed.

“This officially starts the project so things are underway and on schedule so that's wonderful,” said Doug Ross, director of Recreation Services for the City of Vernon. “We've got a planned, 62-week build which would get us finishing the project sometime late summer (2018) with the building scheduled to open in early fall.”

“It’s great to see the official beginning of construction for this project,” said Mayor Akbal Mund. “Our community is in need of an additional ice, and the new state-of-the-art facility will provide our numerous user groups a home they can be proud of.”

Kal Tire has agreed to extend and expand its sponsorship of Kal Tire Place and the new twinned facility for an additional ten years until August 2027; the original four-year sponsorship agreement was set to expire this May.

“Supporting an active and healthy community is something we are strongly committed to,” said Robert Foord, Kal Tire president. “Kal Tire has been part of Vernon for over 60 years and we are pleased to be able to provide our long-term support to this community.”

Heavy machinery has tearing up the black top north of Kal Tire Place since last week but, despite that, the two-day a week farmers' market continues to operate at the north end of the parking lot.

Ross said: “What we're asking the public to do is use the entrance on the east side of the bulding, the lights and the east lane, and we're going to be closing the west lane off and that will be used just for construction traffic. There will be signage up and we'll be asking people to respect that signage.”

Work is being carried out by VVI Construction which was the lowest bidder on the project, coming in at $11,776,891.

The new ice sheet will replace the Civic arena.

According to a report to city council, staff are hoping to get a detailed cost estimate for the refurbishment of the old arena as a public market, a dry sports/recreation facility and a cultural facility.

A detailed report is expected in May.