Pedal bike hits motorbike

Photo: Darren Handschuh

One person was taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital with undetermined injuries Sunday afternoon after colliding with a motorcycle.

The accident happened just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of 43rd Street and 15th Avenue in South Vernon.

Witnesses at the scene said the man on a BMX bicycle rode through a stop sign and was struck by a Harley Davidson motorcycle that was travelling on 43rd Street.

The man on the bicycle was conscious and talking to BC ambulance crews as he was being treated and taken to hospital.

The rider of the motorcycle was not injured in the mishap.

There is no word on the extent of the injuries to the man on the BMX bike.