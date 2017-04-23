41299
41264

Vernon  

Pedal bike hits motorbike

- | Story: 195238

One person was taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital with undetermined injuries Sunday afternoon after colliding with a motorcycle.

The accident happened just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of 43rd Street and 15th Avenue in South Vernon.

Witnesses at the scene said the man on a BMX bicycle rode through a stop sign and was struck by a Harley Davidson motorcycle that was travelling on 43rd Street.

The man on the bicycle was conscious and talking to BC ambulance crews as he was being treated and taken to hospital.

The rider of the motorcycle was not injured in the mishap.

There is no word on the extent of the injuries to the man on the BMX bike.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

41452
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
2501345
Richter Street
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$365,900
more details
38024


Send us your News Tips!


40027


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Kzin
Kzin Vernon SPCA >


40958


An inside look at the Fender Custom shop that’s sure to satisfy any guitar nerd

Must Watch
Fender’s reputation was struggling under corporate ownership. When investors bought back the brand in 1987, they opened a...
Harry Styles hints he will be playing Mick Jagger in biopic
Music
Harry Styles did little to dispel speculation he is set to play...
Pics that will destroy your inner perfectionist
Galleries
Your inner perfectionist is about to get wrecked.
Pics that will destroy your inner perfectionist (2)
Galleries
You can’t unsee this horror.
Guy gets absolutely clobbered by a deer
Must Watch
Unfortunately for this guy, if you tell your friends a deer ran...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38020