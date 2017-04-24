41071
Pickleball just too noisy

A compromise appears to have been found for the latest pickle over the increasingly popular sport of pickleball – at least in the short term.

The Vernon Pickleball Association board has agreed to move indoors to the Vernon Curling Club for some of its games.

There are currently three outdoor court locations in the Greater Vernon area that are lined for pickleball; Sawicki Park, MacDonald Park and Middleton Mountain in Coldstream, according to a report for city council.

The players prefer Sawicki due to its synthetic playing surface but there is a problem with noise.

“The VPA initially requested a total of twenty-two hours of play over a seven-day week exclusively at Sawicki with an offer to move to Middleton two days per week if required,” said Will Pearce, the City of Vernon's CAO. “The request to book Sunday mornings at Sawicki was not approved in order to provide some respite to the neighbours adjacent to Sawicki from the noise the sport generates.”

Pearce said the pickleball association wants to maintain good relations with the neighbours and agreed to book the rink for evening sessions.

However, he said the growing popularity of the sport could create some friction down the road.

“It should be noted that the interest in playing pickleball continues to grow and that many members of the public now have their own equipment, including nets, and are not restricted to playing during VPA court times on public outdoor courts. The rapid growth of the sport is a real positive for the community as it has created an outlet for participation in the 55-plus demographic. With the growing popularity of the sport and the noise that the sport generates, the friction between players and neighbours adjacent to court locations will continue until dedicated courts can be created that are not immediately adjacent to residential areas or are enclosed.”

