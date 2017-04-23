It's not everyone's idea of fun but a handful of people were game for the 'Ring of Fear' in Lumby on Saturday.

The men and woman who took part and had to stand in small, separate circles while an enraged bull entered the ring.

The bull charged a number of people and a few were hit but there appeared to be no serious injuries in the video posted on Facebook by organizer Angie Clowry.

The event was part of the 'Bull Bash and Barn Dance' fundraiser for Lumby's Pat Duke Memorial arena.

Last year, Lumby received $100,000 for renovations to the arena after winning the 2016 Kraft Hockeyville title. Efforts have been made since to raise further cash.

The bull bash was criticized by the Vancouver Humane Society ahead of the event.