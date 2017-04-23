41677
41698

Vernon  

Ring of fear in Lumby

- | Story: 195224

It's not everyone's idea of fun but a handful of people were game for the 'Ring of Fear' in Lumby on Saturday.

The men and woman who took part and had to stand in small, separate circles while an enraged bull entered the ring. 

The bull charged a number of people and a few were hit but there appeared to be no serious injuries in the  video posted on Facebook by organizer Angie Clowry.

The event was part of the 'Bull Bash and Barn Dance' fundraiser for Lumby's Pat Duke Memorial arena.

Last year, Lumby received $100,000 for renovations to the arena after winning the 2016 Kraft Hockeyville title. Efforts have been made since to raise further cash.

The bull bash was criticized by the Vancouver Humane Society ahead of the event.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

41452
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3033782
163-2550 Hollywood Road North
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$499,000
more details


Send us your News Tips!


39806


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Kzin
Kzin Vernon SPCA >




Pics that will destroy your inner perfectionist

Galleries
Your inner perfectionist is about to get wrecked.
Pics that will destroy your inner perfectionist (2)
Galleries
You can’t unsee this horror.
Guy gets absolutely clobbered by a deer
Must Watch
Unfortunately for this guy, if you tell your friends a deer ran...
Chris Evans to make Broadway debut
Showbiz
Chris Evans will make his Broadway debut in Kenneth...
Bartenders try to guess who is underage
Must Watch
Can you guess if someone is over the age of 21 just by looking at...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38273
39499