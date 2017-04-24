40378
Vernon  

Painting the lines

Spring sweeping in the City of Vernon is well under way and expected to wrap up at the end of the month, according to city staff.

Next month it will be time to paint those faded road lines.

The line and symbol painting is scheduled to begin once sweeping ends and typically takes five weeks to complete.

A number of residents complained last year over the faded markings on area roadways.

Staff say the Ministry of Transportation has been conducting testing on new paint additives to improve the longevity of water-based paints with promising results.

Staff hope to be able to use the new and improved paint when lines are painted next year, depending on whether city council approves the price tag.

