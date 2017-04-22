41717
Vernon

Home show has it all

If it has to do with your home or your health, odds are it can be found at the Vernon Spring Home Show.

This the 19th year for the popular show that runs Saturday and Sunday at the Vernon curling rink.

Carmen Sieracki, with the home show, said the show is filled with home-related products, services, gadgets and all manner of goods.

“There are definitely some unique things here. You've got to come check it out. There are so many things here I can't even name them all,” said Sieracki.

Sieracki said the show is not just about home-service products.

“It's all encompassing. Anything to do with the home and health we have it here,” she said.  

