Water worries continue

There are more water woes for some Okanagan Landing residents.

Earlier week, Castanet reported on heavy water runoff in the 8800 block of Okanagan Landing Road near Eastside Road.

Water was running along the side of the busy road and directly into Okanagan Lake and an embankment at one home on Eastside Road collapsed.

Now, Inge Friesen said there have been more collapses and the excessive run off is impacting the Whitewood community water system that serves 10 properties.

Friesen, who lives in the area and has been keeping a close eye on water levels, said one of the collapses was near the pump house.

“Last night, the well became so overwhelmed by groundwater it could no longer supply the reservoir. A neighbour switched it over to his well, so the system could limp along,” said Friesen, adding everyone has been asked to reduce their water use as much as possible.  

“The good news is the Smith Creek culvert was finally unblocked and is now once again coursing somewhat controlled down the hill.

“Sunset emergency road is now a mess. It was interesting for us to realize that this raging creek has the potential to take out not one, but four roads at once - Sunset, Eastside, Smith and Peters.”

And does not look like things will drying out any time soon.

Environment Canada is calling for a 60 per cent chance of showers for the next fe.w days

