Northern lights put on show

The northern lights put on a show over the North Okanagan Friday night.

Photographer Jerry Mason shared this image of the spectacle, shot on the way from Kelowna to Lumby last night, about 10:30 p.m.

The shot was taken looking over Vernon, just off Highway 97 at College Way.

Residents of Vernon stared up at the sky to see bands of green illuminating the heavens.

The aurora is a natural light display seen in northern latitudes, produced when solar winds disturb Earth's magnetosphere, charging particles and causing them to light up.

