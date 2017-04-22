Have a Heart for kids

Photo: VJH Foundation Funds raised from the 14th Annual Sun FM Have a Heart Radiothon will purchase three NeoBLUE Radiometers and three CO2 monitors to support infants and children at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

Once again, people are being urged to turn their radio dials to Sun FM in Vernon for the 14th annual Sun FM Have a Heart Radiothon.

The event takes place April 27 and will have radio personalities Betty Selin and Brian Martin spend 12 consecutive hours on the airwaves from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. from the main entrance of the Village Green Centre.

Funds raised from the event will go toward women and children’s health services at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

This year’s goal is to raise funds for three NeoBLUE Radiometers and three CO2 monitors to support infants and children at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

NeoBLUE radiometers provide a precise measurement of light in the blue spectrum, to ensure optimal phototherapy treatment for babies that present with newborn jaundice. CO2 monitors are used to closely observe the recovery of infants and children who have undergone procedures requiring sedation.

Radiothon morning kicks off with a drive-thru coffee, by donation, at Starbucks, Village Green Centre location from 6:30-9 a.m.

Radio personality April Lyn will be at Askew’s Foods in Armstrong from 2-5 p.m. Volunteers will be available to take donations.

Clarence Fulton Secondary School students will be holding the 6th annual "Breakfast Bags for Babies" April 27 from 7-10 a.m. All proceeds will be donated to the Radiothon in support of VJH Foundation.

They have prepared a limited number of breakfast bags for sale by donation and will also be accepting Radiothon donations. The bags will be filled with fruit, yogurt, granola bars and juice boxes. Be on the look-out for enthusiastic Fulton students at the lights by Okanagan Landing Road and Fulton Road. Students will be located at various intervals along OK Landing road in the direction of the Flower Spot and the Landing Plaza.

Donations can be dropped off in person at the main door of the Village Green Centre during the broadcast, at Askew’s Foods in Armstrong from 2-5 p.m. or pledged by Visa or MasterCard by calling 250-549-1057, or on-line at vjhfoundation.org.

To date, the radiothon has raised $590,708 to purchase equipment for women’s and children’s health services at VJH.