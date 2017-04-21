New location for bash

40744
There has been a change of venue for the Bollywood Bang.

The popular party is now being held at the Vernon Curling Club, 3400 39 Ave.

The 900 tickets for the April 29 event sold out in less than an hour.

Bollywood Bang selected the North Okanagan Neurological Association as their charity of choice. All funds raised will go directly towards The Build the Clubhouse Campaign.

NONA has been fundraising $1.6 million to build a new 98000-square-foot facility, which will help NONA serve more than 700 children and youth per year in our community.

The new building will allow NONA Child Development Centre to provide more specialized services, such as speech therapy, physiotherapy and autism services, to children and youth with special needs. The Clubhouse will enhance the children’s learning experiences, allow better onsite access to supplies and teaching materials, and provide continuity as children receive multiple services over time with a variety of professional staff.

To increase awareness and to create buzz around the campaign a local artist, NONA staff members and volunteers built a float only a child could dream of. Now, NONA is looking to give the float a permanent home. Over 500 volunteer hours went into designing and building the stunning wooden clubhouse.

The mini-clubhouse will now be part of the Bollywood Bang live auction.

“The mini clubhouse has been a kid magnet at every single event it has attended. It wasn’t uncommon to hear excited children’s voices once they caught sight of the mini clubhouse. The float will be a great addition to young a families back yard,” said Helen Armstrong, executive director NONA Child Development Centre.

Since its inception, Bollywood Bang has raised more than $106,000 for local charities including CMHA, Upper Room Mission and the Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

