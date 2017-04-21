8 seconds to glory

Photo: CTV

There is a whole lot of bull in Lumby this weekend – literally.

Some 17 bull riders from throughout B.C., and two from Alberta will try to hold on for eight seconds Saturday during The Lumby Bull Bash and Barn Dance.

Organizer Angie Clowry said cash raised from the event will add to Kraft Hockeyville winnings and public donations that are currently sitting at $180,000.

The money will be used to renovate part of the aging Pat Duke Memorial Arena.

There are still a few tickets left for the The Lumby Barn Dance Saturday night.

Clowry said the top six bull riders will be auctioned off for the public to bid on.

The winner takes 75 per cent of the cash, with the remainder going to research to diagnose rare firms of epilepsy.

Clowry says another event called The Ring of Fear will be the talk of the town.

Members of the public can suit up in protective gear and stare down a bull that is in the ring with them. The last person to leave the ring, wins a cash prize.

Tickets are $25, with kids five and under getting in for free. Advanced tickets only are available at Enlighten Hair & Tanning in Vernon, Jitterbeans & Take Two in Lumby.

Doors open at 4 p.m.