Don't trash it, treasure it

The City of Enderby is hosting its inaugural Enderby Treasure Hunt Saturday May 6.

Enderby residents are invited to place items that they wish to “re-home” at the end of their driveways between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

During this time, participants are invited to begin “hunting” through the community to find their new-to-me treasures.

This event is similar to a community garage sale except all items are free.

The aim of this event is to promote a 're-use and recycle' lifestyle.

"At this time of year, people are cleaning out their homes and garages and often have household items that they no longer want or need. This event is a great opportunity to find a new home for those items," said Mayor Greg McCune.

Those wishing to participate in the event by setting out free items are asked to place balloons at the end of their driveway.

Helium balloons will be available free of charge at Enderby City Hall, 619 Cliff Ave., May 4-5 from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., except for between 12:30-1:30 pm.

All free items must be removed from the driveways of participating properties by dusk on Sunday May 7.

