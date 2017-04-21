Rough ride for road plan

Photo: Kate Bouey

Vernon city council chambers were busy Thursday night as members of the public took a look at detailed drawings for the controversial $3 million Kalamalka Lake Road project.

While city staff explained the plans, they, in turn, got an earful from residents and business people who live and work along the route.

“I'll be able to hear the construction and put up with the dust,” said Ward Brunsdon who lives on Browne Road. “All this, just to put in a bike lane.”

The project is more complicated than that.

A construction team is expected to replace aging infrastructure, put in curbs and the bike lane that it is hoped will one day connect with the Okanagan Rail Trail in Coldstream.

“I feel we've been taken out,” said Dave Straughan of Uncle Dave's Pizza who has been a vocal opponent of the plan.

In March, council opted for a full road closure of the southern portion of the road works in order to shave weeks off of the construction time – although traffic will be able to access the Alpine Centre from the south for much of the project.

“It's bad planning on the part of the city,” one man told a city staffer. “Why didn't it start when the frost left the ground? Why not put it off until next year?”

According to staff, a bid will be presented to city council at a meeting on Monday. If it is accepted, the project could begin within weeks.