Welcome all to firehall

Photo: Contributed

It's been expanded and renovated and now a grand opening for the improved Armstrong/Spallumcheen firehall will be held Saturday and the public is welcome to join in.

"We're not calling it a grand opening. It's a hose uncoupling," said Fire Chief Ian Cummings.

The open house takes place between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, with the so-called hose uncoupling taking place at 1 p.m. at the hall, 3540 Mill Street in Armstrong.

There will be auto extrication demonstrations, fire safety information sessions and adult & kids fire fit – a chance to try on the gear and see what it’s like to be a firefighter. There will be a free BBQ and cake.

About $2 million has been spent on improvements to the 35-year-old structure.

"We've extended the fire hall bays by 18 feet, we added significant extra space to our classroom, the height of our hose tower has been increased," said Fire Chief Ian Cummings.

The renovations led to cost overruns but Mayor Chris Pieper said in a building of that age there were always things that are unexpected.

The communities of Armstrong and Spallumcheen share the cost of the fire department, with Spallumcheen picking up 60 per cent of the cost and Armstrong the other 40 per cent.

Cummings is the first full-time chief at the volunteer fire hall and has 38 volunteer firefighters working with him.