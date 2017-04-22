41677
41222

Vernon  

Welcome all to firehall

- | Story: 195020

It's been expanded and renovated and now a grand opening for the improved Armstrong/Spallumcheen firehall will be held Saturday and the public is welcome to join in.

"We're not calling it a grand opening. It's a hose uncoupling," said Fire Chief Ian Cummings.

The open house takes place between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, with the so-called hose uncoupling taking place at 1 p.m. at the hall, 3540 Mill Street in Armstrong.

There will be auto extrication demonstrations, fire safety information sessions and adult & kids fire fit – a chance to try on the gear and see what it’s like to be a firefighter. There will be a free BBQ and cake.

About $2 million has been spent on improvements to the 35-year-old structure.

"We've extended the fire hall bays by 18 feet, we added significant extra space to our classroom, the height of our hose tower has been increased," said Fire Chief Ian Cummings. 

The renovations led to cost overruns but Mayor Chris Pieper said in a building of that age there were always things that are unexpected.

The communities of Armstrong and Spallumcheen share the cost of the fire department, with Spallumcheen picking up 60 per cent of the cost and Armstrong the other 40 per cent.

Cummings is the first full-time chief at the volunteer fire hall and has 38 volunteer firefighters working with him.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
2667297
1301- 4215 Gellatly Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$444,900
more details


Send us your News Tips!


35575


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Pecan
Pecan Vernon SPCA >


39806


Daily Dose – April 22, 2017

Daily Dose
Take aim at today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – April 22, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
A supersized gallery awaits.
Helen Mirren heaps praise on perfect movie star Ryan Reynolds
Showbiz
Helen Mirren has heaped praise on her Woman in Gold co-star Ryan...
TGIF Gifs – April 21, 2017
Galleries
We’re going full circle with this weeks best gifs!  
TGIF Gifs – April 21, 2017 (2)
Galleries
A sense of urgency is necessary for this gallery.   Hope it...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38782