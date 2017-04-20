$100 grand given away

Photo: Contributed

VantageOne Credit Union has given away $100,000 to 11 local organizations that help others.

Cheques from the VantageOne Great Community Giveaway were distributed on Thursday.

The biggest cheque, $50,000, went to North Okanagan Youth & Family Services (NOYFSS) to help with expanding and upgrading its current building in downtown Vernon.

“We received 84 applications with over $1.8 million in funds requested,” said Glenn Benischek, VantageOne CEO. “Our board selected the recipients and provided our staff with a list of four organizations eligible for the grand prize of $50,000. Our staff then voted on the winner.”

Benischek said the response “highlights the amount of service that these organizations provide in our communities and the need for funds.”

Other groups that received funds included: