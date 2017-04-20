$100 grand given away

VantageOne Credit Union has given away $100,000 to 11 local organizations that help others.
Cheques from the VantageOne Great Community Giveaway were distributed on Thursday.
The biggest cheque, $50,000, went to North Okanagan Youth & Family Services (NOYFSS) to help with expanding and upgrading its current building in downtown Vernon.
“We received 84 applications with over $1.8 million in funds requested,” said Glenn Benischek, VantageOne CEO. “Our board selected the recipients and provided our staff with a list of four organizations eligible for the grand prize of $50,000. Our staff then voted on the winner.”
Benischek said the response “highlights the amount of service that these organizations provide in our communities and the need for funds.”
Other groups that received funds included:
- Vernon Bosom Buddies – $200 for care bags for newly diagnosed breast cancer patients at VJH
- Okanagan Quality Life Society – $2,500 to replace 14 aging inflatable personal flotation devices (PDFs)
- Royal Canadian Legion, Edgewood branch – $2,800 to renovate and modernize clubroom to make it safer for all who use it
- Community Dental Access Centre – $5,000 to allow both adults and children from low income families to receive dental care
- Royal Canadian Legion, Armstrong branch – $5,000 to purchase an electric griddle and work table to cook pancake breakfasts at community and other events
- Santa’s Anonymous – $5,000 to expand and improve the society's capacity to provide gifts for children ages 9-12
- Girl Guides of Canada – $5,000 to update the kitchen facilities at Camp Tillicum
- Family Resource Centre – $7,000 for funds to be distributed to direct client services and programs within current budget year
- North Okanagan Child Care Society – $7,500 to build an infant toddler play space at its centrally located early learning centre
- Learning Disabilities Association – $10,000 to provide financial support to families for tutoring, assist parents in advocating for their children and counsel youth and adults.