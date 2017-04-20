Turbidity turns off Kal source

41431
The Kalamalka Lake water source was to be turned off Thursday due to increased turbidity in the water.

The turbidity is blamed on spring run-off caused by snow melting in the Coldstream Creek watershed, according to a release from Greater Vernon Water.

Water will be supplied from the Duteau Creek water treatment plant until turbidity decreases in Kalamalka Lake.

Customers who are not normally on the Duteau source will notice that the water is much softer and the water has a low alkalinity and pH. This may be of interest to those customers who have in-home water treatment systems or aquariums.

Staff will continue to monitor water quality and notify customers of any further changes.

