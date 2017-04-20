Rain can't stop market

A deluge of spring rain was not enough to stop the Vernon Farmers Market from opening for the season Thursday.

Ingrid Baron, market manager, said there were 60 vendors at the first market of the season with everything from vegetables to baked goods to knitted items on sale.

At its peak in the summer, the market will feature some 150 vendors and will attract thousands of people over the course of the season.

“We're a make it, bake it, grow it market,” said Baron, explaining everything on sale has to be made by the person that is selling it.

There are no big box stores and 90 per cent of the vendors are from the North Okanagan.

“It shows the diversity of the region because it's a little bit of everything and it's all local. We don't bring in anybody from Vancouver or Alberta or anything like that,” she said.

The market is held every Thursday and Monday mornings at Kal Tire Place starting at 8 a.m.