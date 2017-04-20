41607
41222

Vernon  

Car fire doused

- | Story: 194977

A BX/Swan Lake Fire Department crew was called out to douse a car fire in heavy rain Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called out about 10:45 a.m. to a house under construction on Galiano Road in the BX, east of Vernon.

"The driver smelled smoke and moved it away (from the house). When she checked the hood it burst into flames in the engine compartment area," said Fire Chief Bill Wacey. "It was unusual and burned all of the top part."

Wacey said the engine compartment of the 1996 Buick was totally destroyed.

While the cause is unknown, Wacey said a new battery and alternator on the older model car could have given it too much of a charge or there could have been a fuel leak.   

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

BC NDP Party
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3032761
Income houses ($700+ cashflow/mo)
$79,000
more details
39877


Send us your News Tips!


41681


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Butter
Butter Vernon SPCA >


41263


Ewan McGregor piled on the pounds for dual Fargo role

Showbiz
Ewan McGregor piled on the pounds rather than relying on prosthetics for his dual role in the new season of Fargo. The 46-year-old...
Goat parkour is a thing
Must Watch
These goats will put teenagers everywhere to shame.
Nicki Minaj facing criticism for keeping Westminster Bridge scenes in No Frauds
Music
Nicki Minaj is facing criticism for failing to cut scenes of...
Tips on how to survive Coachella
Must Watch
If you ever get FOMO (“Fear of missing out”), this...
Best of Seven Fitness Girls – April 20, 2017
Galleries
So it’s time to start getting rid of our winter bods. A new...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39260