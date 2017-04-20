Car fire doused

Photo: Leah Riley

A BX/Swan Lake Fire Department crew was called out to douse a car fire in heavy rain Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called out about 10:45 a.m. to a house under construction on Galiano Road in the BX, east of Vernon.

"The driver smelled smoke and moved it away (from the house). When she checked the hood it burst into flames in the engine compartment area," said Fire Chief Bill Wacey. "It was unusual and burned all of the top part."

Wacey said the engine compartment of the 1996 Buick was totally destroyed.

While the cause is unknown, Wacey said a new battery and alternator on the older model car could have given it too much of a charge or there could have been a fuel leak.