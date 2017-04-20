41614
More rail trail OK'd

While safety work begins on the Okanagan Rail Trail, the purchase of the CP Rail corridor between Armstrong and Sicamous has cleared another hurdle.

Conditional agreement to purchase the line has been okayed by regional districts in the North Okanagan and the Columbia Shuswap. The deal excludes a number of sections owned by the Splatsin who are working in partnership with the regional districts.

The total cost of the purchase is $6.5 million dollars. The cost is being split between the province, NORD and the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

“We have achieved two of the key steps toward this potential purchase, being the successful contract negotiation with CP, and the required one-third funding contribution from a senior level of government,” said Bob Fleming, NORD board chairperson. “The next step will be an alternative approval process, which is necessary to provide the RDNO with the authority to establish a North Okanagan/Shuswap Rail Trail service and borrow the required $2.17 million dollars to finalize the purchase.”

Like the Okanagan Rail Trail, the proposed land acquisition is intended to ensure public ownership of a key corridor that could be used for recreational opportunities, including walking and cycling, while retaining it for future transportation and economic development needs.

There is also long-term potential to connect the corridor to the Okanagan Rail Trail, between Coldstream and Kelowna.

“We expect that this corridor will result in some significant tourism revenue,” said Rhona Martin, CSRD board chairperson.

Both regional districts are proposing to fund their contribution through borrowing, which will require elector authorization through an alternate approval process.

As well, the deal must clear legal and environmental conditions.

