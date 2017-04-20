You can vote now

B.C.'s provincial election takes place May 9, but for those who plan to be away or just want to get the jump on everyone else, it is possible to vote now.

“From the minute the writ has dropped, anybody can come in and vote,” said Janice Mori, Vernon-Monashee district electoral officer.

The Vernon-Monashee district electoral office is at 1150 Kalamalka Lake Rd.

Voting currently takes place there on Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Advance polling will also be taking place on April 29-30 in Lumby and Vernon.

Later, on May 3-6, there will be “the traditional advance voting locations in Vernon and Lumby,” said Mori.

If you are registered, you can also vote by mail by calling Elections BC. A ballot will be sent to your home and must be returned to Elections BC by May 9.

Mori said first-time voters can register in conjunction with voting as long as you bring in picture ID with your name on it and one piece with your residential address.

More than 300 people will be working in the district on election day to get those ballots properly in the boxes and then counted.

Mori said there is still time for people to apply.