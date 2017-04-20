40744
40258

Vernon  

You can vote now

- | Story: 194919

 

B.C.'s provincial election takes place May 9, but for those who plan to be away or just want to get the jump on everyone else, it is possible to vote now.

“From the minute the writ has dropped, anybody can come in and vote,” said Janice Mori, Vernon-Monashee district electoral officer.

The Vernon-Monashee district electoral office is at 1150 Kalamalka Lake Rd.

Voting currently takes place there on Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Advance polling will also be taking place on April 29-30 in Lumby and Vernon.

Later, on May 3-6, there will be “the traditional advance voting locations in Vernon and Lumby,” said Mori.

If you are registered, you can also vote by mail by calling Elections BC. A ballot will be sent to your home and must be returned to Elections BC by May 9.

Mori said first-time voters can register in conjunction with voting as long as you bring in picture ID with your name on it and one piece with your residential address.

More than 300 people will be working in the district on election day to get those ballots properly in the boxes and then counted.

Mori said there is still time for people to apply.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

40735
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3005192
Stunning McKinley Beach Home
$850,000
more details
39877


Send us your News Tips!


40259


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Butter
Butter Vernon SPCA >


40259


Best of Seven Fitness Girls – April 20, 2017

Galleries
So it’s time to start getting rid of our winter bods. A new fitness routine might be just what you need, as well as some...
Beagle plays the piano and sings the blues
Must Watch
You can hear the emotion in his voice. Such a touching...
Daily Dose – April 20, 2017
Daily Dose
A calm, cool, and collected Daily Dose awaits!
Daily Dose – April 20, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Like we mentioned before, everything is fine…
Serena Williams pregnant
Showbiz
Tennis ace Serena Williams is pregnant. The 35-year-old star took...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38710