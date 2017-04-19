Vernon nice place to retire

41614
When it comes to retiring, only two places in Canada are better than Vernon.

According to Slice, Vernon is the third-best place in the nation to retire with only Victoria and Kelowna ranked higher.

“You don’t have to pack up your entire life and move to Mexico to enjoy a quality retirement. Right here in Canada, you’ll find plenty of places with great weather, access to good healthcare, fun things to do and that are affordable enough so you can make your nest egg go further,” said the lifestyle publication.

The provincial capital came in at No. 1 because of its mild climate, many opportunities for outdoor activities and well-developed infrastructure.

Kelowna secured second place for its hot and dry summers and mild winters. The natural beauty of the region and area wineries also propelled the Central Okanagan community to second spot.

Vernon landed in third for “its mild and relatively dry climate, plenty of golf courses and its location in the Okanagan region. The city also has good healthcare facilities and while property taxes are high, property prices are affordable.”

Comox, on Vancouver Island came in fourth on the list with the remaining 15 slots landing mostly in Ontario and Quebec.

Missing from the list entirely, was Penticton.

