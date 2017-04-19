Snow's gone, let's bike

Photo: Bruce Mol

Community bike rides are back on the agenda in Vernon now that the weather has turned a little warmer.

Cyclists of all ages and ability are welcome to take part in the evening bike rides starting on Wednesday, April 26.

The North Okanagan Coalition for Active Transportation (NOCAT) will be guiding six consecutive Wednesday night rides beginning at 6 p.m. sharp. There is no fee to join.

All participants require are a bicycle helmet and a reliable bicycle.

The family fun ride will introduce active families to each other and provide an opportunity to meet new friends of similar ages and abilities.

The first two of the six rides begin at the People Place, 3402 27 Ave.

If participants drive to the venue, they are asked to park to the west of the building.

The bike route follows the 25th Avenue multi-use trail west to Kin Beach, but participants are encouraged to go only as far as they or their family are capable.

"The goal of the North Okanagan Coalition for Active Transportation’s is to see more people walking and riding bicycles more often, by encouraging citizens to support infrastructure development that will enhance safe and active transportation and connect to the upcoming Okanagan Rail Trail," said Bruce Mol, NOCAT spokesperson.

More information, including the route, can be found online or Facebook or email [email protected].