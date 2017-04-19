40744
40258

Vernon  

Snow's gone, let's bike

- | Story: 194906

Community bike rides are back on the agenda in Vernon now that the weather has turned a little warmer.

Cyclists of all ages and ability are welcome to take part in the evening bike rides starting on Wednesday, April 26.

The North Okanagan Coalition for Active Transportation (NOCAT) will be guiding six consecutive Wednesday night rides beginning at 6 p.m. sharp. There is no fee to join.

All participants require are a bicycle helmet and a reliable bicycle. 

The family fun ride will introduce active families to each other and provide an opportunity to meet new friends of similar ages and abilities.  

The first two of the six rides begin at the People Place, 3402 27 Ave.

If participants drive to the venue, they are asked to park to the west of the building.

The bike route follows the 25th Avenue multi-use trail west to Kin Beach, but participants are encouraged to go only as far as they or their family are capable. 

"The goal of the North Okanagan Coalition for Active Transportation’s is to see more people walking and riding bicycles more often, by encouraging citizens to support infrastructure development that will enhance safe and active transportation and connect to the upcoming Okanagan Rail Trail," said Bruce Mol, NOCAT spokesperson.

More information, including the route, can be found online or Facebook or email [email protected].

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

41500
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3038762
315-3157 Casorso Road
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$239,900
more details
39877


Send us your News Tips!


40873


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Kalina
Kalina Vernon SPCA >


40238


Bored Elon Musk has the best invention ideas

Galleries
If you thought Elon Musk was smart, you haven’t met his alternate Twitter personality – Bored Elon Musk.
Bored Elon Musk has the best invention ideas (2)
Galleries
Bored Elon Musk may not be the CEO of any major corporation, but...
This Italian bank accepts wheels of parmesan cheese as collateral for loans
Must Watch
The bank uses a special cheese warehouse basically a cheese...
Katy Perry: ‘Therapy has changed my life’
Music
Katy Perry has credited therapy for changing her life. The...
Weird Wednesday – April 19, 2017
Galleries
Weird Wednesday is putting the fun back in funeral this week!


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39653