Water, water everywhere

The heavy spring run off is causing concerns for some Okanagan Landing Residents.

Inge Friesen lives in the 8800 block of Okanagan Landing Road and for days there has been a small creek running down her driveway.

A large puddle that covers half of one lane of the road, has formed at the base of her driveway and Friesen is worried about the safety of motorists, pedestrians and cyclists.

There is also a continual flow of water from a manhole pouring directly into Okanagan Lake from a boat launch a couple hundred metres from her home.

Because homes in the area are still on a septic system, Friesen wonders what is ending up in the lake as the saturated ground above the lake can not hold anymore water.

“There is a lot of water coming down the hill and it's flowing pretty much uncontrolled through people's properties,” said Frisen adding there are estimates putting the water flow into the lake at 1 million litres a day. "We're concerned about water quality and the impact on the lake.”

“East Side Road ditching does not work properly,” said Friesen, adding the problem has been getting worse over the past three years.

“The volume of water has increased substantially and it has become much harder for us to deal with.”

She has been bringing the issue up with the city for several years, and was told the city will address the issue.

“The city has been aware there are issues,” said Friesen, adding the non-draining ditch will be addressed and negotiations are underway with certain homeowners for drainage easements.