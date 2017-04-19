Rock for hospital care

41299
They'll be rocking and rolling at the Longhorn Pub in aid of Vernon Jubilee Hospital on Sunday.

The seventh annual Rock for Care takes place, Apr il 23 from noon to midnight at The Longhorn on 4513 – 25th Ave. The event is presented by The Longhorn and Rick Rock Entertainment.

Admission to Rock for Care is by donation. All proceeds will support the cancer equipment fund at the hospital.

Twelve B.C. bands will be taking the stage, with a new act performing every hour. 

The event kicks off at noon with Pauline Kyllonen, followed by Little Miss Dangerous, Malaine and the Mix, Shut Up Patrick, Whiskey Dick, Wheely Nawties, Steel Toad, Nobel Crew, Rockoholicks, Junkyard Dogs, Mithra and closes with Marv Matchura.

There will also be live and silent auctions and 50/50 prize draws. 

Since 2009, the event has raised over $28,000 for medical equipment at Vernon Jubilee Hospital. 

“The dedication of The Longhorn Pub, their staff, sponsors and supporters is greatly appreciated by VJH Foundation,” said Sue Beaudry, VJHF director of development. “I also wish to thank the musicians who have given so generously of their time for without them this wouldn’t happen.  A lot of work goes into this event, and many benefits to health care are the result.”

For information on Rock for Care, or to donate an auction item, call Rick Rock Entertainment at 250-863-7938 or email [email protected].

