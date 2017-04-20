Steps toward mental health

Photo: Contributed

Every journey begins with a single step and on May 12 Kayla Read will take the first step on an amazing journey of self-discovery.

In an effort to raise awareness and funds for workplace mental health in Vernon, Read will embark on a five-month trek along the Pacific Crest Trail (PCT).

Made famous by the book 'Wild' by Cheryl Strayed and the subsequent movie starring Reese Witherspoon, the PCT spans 4,265 km from Mexico to Canada.

“This fundraiser has evolved into my passion project. I truly believe there is a direct correlation between eco-therapy and mental health and wellness,” said Read. “Many people struggle with mental health issues and commonly grasp for inappropriate and even damaging coping tools, eco-therapy on the other hand, can help this same group and even improve their quality of life.

“As I have worked in camp for many years isolated from my family, friends, and hobbies, I have seen the positive impact eco-therapy has had on my workplace mental health. By openly sharing my soul-enriching experiences along the hike, I hope that others will be inspired to connect and find their personal way of constructively coping with their daily struggles too.”

Read’s goal is to raise $5 per kilometre for a total of $21,325.

All money raised will stay in the community to improve education and services surrounding workplace mental health.

Studies show 30 per cent of disability claims are due to mental health issues with the average company losing 12 per cent of its payroll to employee disability.

The Canadian Mental Health Association Vernon offers a variety of educational opportunities for the workplace.