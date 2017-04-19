Photo: Ray Hammond 2016 file photo.

At least 75 people in Vernon have no place to call home.

Vernon's COOL team, made up of community outreach workers, conducted a semi-annual homeless count early Wednesday morning.

The count found:

21 people sleeping outside

24 people staying in the Howard House shelter which was full

13 sleeping on the men's floor at Gateway shelter

11 sleeping on the women's floor at Gateway, leaving one empty spot

6 sleeping on extreme weather beds still open in the Gateway basement

“Normally, at the end of April, BC Housing funding for extreme weather beds comes to an end,” said Kelly Fehr of the John Howard Society, adding that this spring things were different. “The crown corporation has offered to continue funding on a week-to-week basis depending on the need.”

For now, it will allow shelter staff to house more people rather than turn them away.

“The COOL team has been doing outreach, letting people know there are spots available. Some people may not have known there was still space.”

Fehr had high praise for BC Housing for coordinating with local agencies rather than turning off the financial tap at the end of the month.

“BC Housing has done quite the job working with us over the last two years....Last year, there was funding for a whole extra month. They've been extremely responsive.”

As well as providing information to those camping outside, COOL team members also provided referrals to local agencies and dropped off care packages that included some food, garbage bags and sharps containers for needles.

Fehr blamed a lack of affordable housing as one reason for the high number of homeless.

“People can't afford to rent. That's a cold, hard fact,” Fehr said, commenting on those living on minimum wage salaries or income assistance. “The government plays a role but the private market has a role as well.”

For those who cannot cope with housing due to severe addictions, Fehr expressed the desire for increased longterm treatment spaces.

Currently only one 19-bed treatment facility is in Vernon.

Bill's Place does not receive any funding and relies solely on donations from the community, Fehr said.