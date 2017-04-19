41431
41222

Vernon  

Design for Kal Lake Road

- | Story: 194846

A controversial project is about to go public, this time with detailed drawings and a time table.

A public consultation meeting for the $3 million Kalamalka Lake Road project will take place Thursday, Apr. 20, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Vernon city hall.

The meeting will provide residents and businesses the opportunity to review detailed design plans showing the upcoming works and construction schedule as well as discuss any concerns with the project team, according to a city press release. 

City staff will be on hand to answer questions.

Last month, city council decided to keep the construction period short, opting for a full road closure and adding longer days for the construction crews. Work is expected to take between nine and 13 weeks. 

Businesses along the route have been vocal in their opposition to the plan, fearful of losing important tourist dollars during the summer months.

Report a Typo


