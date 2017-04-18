Oh deer, look at that

Darrel Wihnon has never seen anything like it before.

It was at 8 a.m. last Sunday the local man spotted several deer casually walking through Vernon's downtown core.

The deer were ambling along 32nd Avenue toward 32nd Street and Wihnon said they actually stopped near the Salvation Army House of Hope, less than two blocks from main street, before moving on.

He shot some video of the deer before posting it to Facebook.

And now the video has taken on a life of its own.

“I think I'm up to about 23,000 views and 300 shares. I guess it's not something people see every day,” said Wihnon. “I have never seen that many downtown before.”