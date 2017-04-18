40745
40400

Vernon  

Ticket for hitting pedestrian

- | Story: 194805

The driver of a vehicle who hit a pedestrian crossing Shuswap Avenue at Miller Street in Lumby last weekend has been ticketed and fined under the Motor Vehicle Act, confirmed Lumby RCMP on Monday.

Cpl. Trevor Tribes said the victim was sent to hospital and "required follow up medical treatment." 

Tribes refused to release further details, stating it was not a criminal matter.

However, information received by Castanet identified the victim of the accident as Art Willman, the owner of Ida's Bakery.

Willman was said to have been in the crosswalk when he was knocked down.

He was also said to have suffered a number of injuries, including a broken leg and wrist and a concussion.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

41500
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
2940910
1267 Graham Street
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$429,900
more details
39730


Send us your News Tips!


40259


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Swirls
Swirls Vernon SPCA >


40600


These people forgot to put safety first

Galleries
Remember folks, always put safety first. Or don’t. What do we know, we’re just a website.
These people forgot to put safety first (2)
Galleries
It’d be best to destroy the evidence before filing that...
You do not want to go up against this lady in arcade basketball
Must Watch
It’s not clear how much basketball experience this woman in...
Harry Styles: ‘Dating Taylor Swift was a learning experience’
Music
Harry Styles's much publicized relationship with Taylor Swift...
Rogue One Honest Trailer
Must Watch
As excited we are for the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi to...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38710