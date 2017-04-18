Ticket for hitting pedestrian

Photo: Contributed

The driver of a vehicle who hit a pedestrian crossing Shuswap Avenue at Miller Street in Lumby last weekend has been ticketed and fined under the Motor Vehicle Act, confirmed Lumby RCMP on Monday.

Cpl. Trevor Tribes said the victim was sent to hospital and "required follow up medical treatment."

Tribes refused to release further details, stating it was not a criminal matter.

However, information received by Castanet identified the victim of the accident as Art Willman, the owner of Ida's Bakery.

Willman was said to have been in the crosswalk when he was knocked down.

He was also said to have suffered a number of injuries, including a broken leg and wrist and a concussion.