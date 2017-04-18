Polson Park gunfight plea

41447
A man has pleaded guilty to three weapons charges in connection with a gunfight at Polson Park in the summer of 2014.

Adrien Dziedzic, 26, entered the guilty plea in B.C. Supreme Court in Vernon on Tuesday.

Charges against him included possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and carrying a concealed weapon.

On Aug. 12, 2014, a shot was fired into the ceiling of a room at the Green Valley Motel during a reported drug robbery. A foot chase involving at least three men ensued. It ended at the park with shots being fired.

Last week, another man involved in the incident, Jacob Lowes, was found guilty of attempted assault and four weapons charges, including shooting with intent to wound or maim and discharging a restricted firearm.

He was found not guilty of attempted murder.

A third man, Robin Rochemont, is expected to stand trial on May 29 on charges connected to the incident.

