Heat grab opening set from Trinity Western but ultimately fall in four sets in Abbotsford.
Read more: http://goheat.prestosports.com/sports/wvball/2021-22p/releases/202203120wjqmz
UBCO Heat
Women’s volleyball drops Round 2 opener to No. 1 Spartans
More UBCO Heat articles
The views expressed are strictly those of the author and not necessarily those of Castanet. Castanet presents its columns "as is" and does not warrant the contents.
Previous Stories
- PLAYOFF PREVIEW: Women’s volleyball battles Trinity Western, Alberta in Round 2 Mar 8
- van Geel named to Canada West All-Rookie team Mar 8
- Grills, Hettinga honoured as Canada West announces all-stars Mar 8
- Bussard named Canada West women's volleyball Player of the Week Mar 7
- Claudia Corneil named to 2022-23 U SPORTS Female Apprentice Coach Program Mar 7
- Bisons stomp out men's volleyball postseason run Mar 5
- MOVING ON: Women's volleyball advances to second round after five-set win over Bisons Mar 4
- Bussard blasts women's volleyball to upset of No. 6 Huskies Mar 4
- Men's basketball's season ends at hands of Pronghorns Mar 3
- Men's volleyball earn first playoff victory in five sets over Winnipeg Mar 3
- Women's basketball eliminated from playoffs after loss to MacEwan Mar 3
- Women's volleyball outlasted by No. 5 Cougars in five sets to open playoffs Mar 3
© 2022 Castanet.net