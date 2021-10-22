The UBC Okanagan Heat’s playoff push was ended on Friday night as the home squad, which needed to win both games this weekend to have a chance to move forward, was topped 1-0 by the UFV Cascades at Nonis Sports Field.
Read more: http://goheat.prestosports.com/sports/msoc/2021-22/releases/202110230wrp92
UBCO Heat
Men's soccer playoff pursuit ended with 1-0 loss against Cascades
