Tristan Simmonds bringing more All-Canadian talent to UBC Okanagan

KELOWNA, BC - Tristan Simmonds will join Lucas Robertson in making the move from Grande Prairie to play with the Heat men's volleyball program next season.

Simmonds is a 6'2" left side hitter, who has played three seasons with the GPRC Wolves in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference.

In his time at GPRC he has been named a CCAA All-Canadian, a Provincial All-Star, Wolves' MVP, and was recognized as the GPRC Athlete of the Year. His teams have earned a pair of fifth place finishes in provincial tournaments.

Prior to joining GPRC, Simmonds played for his high school team at Grande Prairie Composite, and played club ball with the GP Wolves, spending three years with each. In his third and final season of high school volleyball Simmonds earned his team's MVP award as they finished fifth in the provincial tournament. With his club side, Simmonds finished third at the 18U provincial tournament, where he was named a Tournament All-Star.

"I am very excited to finish off my last two years of eligibility as a member of the Heat family," said Simmonds. "I have heard nothing but great things about the volleyball coaching staff as well as the professors at the university."

Having graduated from GPRC with a diploma and CSEP-CPT certification, Simmonds also added about his upcoming tenure with the Heat, "I am a certified Personal Trainer so I look to help and encourage when necessary."

Planning to study Human Kinetics at UBCO, Tristan says it was a combination of athletics and academics that convinced him to call Kelowna home later this year. "I am looking to expand my knowledge in the field of bodily movements, rehabilitation, and strength and conditioning," he said of his hopes for his academic career at UBCO. After his schooling, he plans to work as a nutritionist and as a strength and conditioning coach.

Matching Simmonds' enthusiasm about joining the Heat, coach Brad Hudson said about the left side attacker, "Tristan is an explosive athlete. He also brings stability, composure, and a tremendous compete level to our wing group. Tristan has also proven himself to be a leader on and off the court and will support our leadership group, helping to drive our program in its new direction."

The leftside Simmonds and his 'Wolves teammate from GPRC setter, Lucas Robertson, will make their way to the Okanagan this fall to suit up for UBC Okanagan.

Max Heppell from Langley is the other leftside joining the program along with Simmonds. The other setter hitting the program this fall is Morgan Nichols, from Lake Country's George Elliot.

One libero and two middlkes have also been inked by coach Brad Hudson. A libero from Calgary, Zach Gotmy, and middle Caleb Funk from Strathmore will bring more Albertan flavour to the Heat with Simmonds and Robertson. From Richmond, BC. Shawn Zhao, a middle from R.A McMath rounds out the recruiting class.

The upcoming season schedule for the Canada West volleyball team will be released on Wednesday, June 21st. Check for details at goheat.ca.