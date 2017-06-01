Heat men's volleyball add setter Lucas Robertson

KELOWNA, BC - Lucas Robertson is next up on the list of the Heat men's volleyball program's additions to the roster for the upcoming season. Coming to the Heat from Grande Prairie Regional College in Alberta, he will join fellow transfer Tristan Simmonds in Kelowna next season.

Robertson is a 6'4" setter, and brings two seasons worth of post-secondary experience with him to UBCO. In his first season (2015/16) with GPRC he was named his team's Rookie of the Year, as well as Rookie of the Year for the whole of the ACAC. In his second season with the Wolves he earned Conference All-Star honours.

Born and raised in Edmonton, Lucas put together an impressive resume before beginning his collegiate career. In 2013 and 2014 he was a member of the Golden Bears Grass Roots starting team, and received All-Star recognition. With his Strathcona Composite High School he was a silver medalist in the City and Provincial Championships, and collected a number of tournament All-Star awards.

Robertson played his club volleyball with NAVC and Nooks. With the Nooks 18U team he earned a provincial gold medal and a national silver medal.

"I chose this university athletically because I heard great things about the coach and am eager to build the program with him and the boys," said Robertson when asked about his decision to join the Heat.

The academic aspect of that decision was just as sounds for Lucas. "I will be studying Human Kinetics at UBCO," he said, adding, "I hope to either do a masters in something with that degree and hopefully become a teacher someday down the road. I chose UBCO because I have heard nothing but good things about the campus, professors, coaches, and students that attend the University. I hope to make many great friends and memories someday."

The transition to UBCO will be made easier for Robertson, as he will be making the move with GPRC teammate Tristan Simmonds, and knows a few of the players currently on the Heat men's side.

"Lucas is well prepared to compete in Canada West," said Heat coach Brad Hudson. "He has an exceptional feel for the game offensively and still has much room for growth. Plus, Lucas had been playing meaningful matches for most of his young career and our program will benefit from his experiences and determination to succeed. He and Tristan (Simmonds) have been well coached by Mitchell Schneider at GP and I am looking forward to seeing what they can accomplish here at UBCO."

That optimism goes both ways. "I can't wait to help out the program and build to something great, Robertson said, before adding as a final word that he has "heard nothing but good things about the coaching staff and the players."

Robertson is transferring along with his teammate Tristan Simmonds, a leftside.

The other setter hitting the program this fall is Morgan Nichols, from Lake Country's George Elliot. Max Heppell from Langley is the other leftside joining the program along with Simmonds.

Two middles are heading to the Okanagan with Caleb Funk from Strathmore, AB. and Shawn Zhao from Richmond's R.A McMath is the other one. Zach Gotmy, a libero from Calgary rounds out the recruiting class.

The upcoming season schedule for the Canada West volleyball team will be released on Wednesday, June 21st. Check for details at goheat.ca.