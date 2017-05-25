Ben Kornelsen will be a sizable addition to Heat from Briercrest

KELOWNA, BC - Ben Kornelson, a 6'7" forward from Armstrong, B.C., has signed on to be a part of the Heat men's basketball program ahead of the 2017/18 season.

Kornelson comes to Kelowna with two years of post-secondary competition under his belt, having played as a starter for a pair of seasons with Briercrest College in Caronport, Saskatchewan. Ben played his high school ball at Pleasant Valley Secondary in Armstrong, while being home schooled. He will also already be familiar with the UBC Okanagan environment, having played for two years as part of the Junior Heat U17 club side in Kelowna.

Ben was recognized by Briercrest in each of his years with the program, earning Most Improved honours his first season and the Most Valuable Player award in his second.

"I chose UBCO to improve in basketball and to be closer to home," said Kornelson of his decision to transfer to the Okanagan campus. "I am very excited to be coming to UBCO to play basketball at a higher level, improving my skills as a player, and learning more in the classroom about business."

On the academic side of his upcoming time in Kelowna, Ben's plan is to earn his BA in Management.

"Ben was a part of our Junior Heat program and we wanted him to join UBCO two years ago," said Heat head coach Pete Guarasci of his latest recruit. "He wanted to complete some schooling at Briercrest College. We're happy that he's made the decision to join our Heat program. He'll provide some experience, size, and athleticism to our young front court."

Ben will join a new sizable frontline for Guarasci's squad who has a commitment already from local and Junior Heat Club product 6'10" Owen Keyes (Kelowna Secondary) and from North Vancouver 6'8" Amir Hajisafer (Handsworth Secondary). Jake Stokker (6-4 G, Penticton) has also committed to the Heat for this fall.

A first look at the Heat's upcoming Canada West schedule will be posted on Thursday, June 22nd. Check for details at goheat.ca.