From Canada West: Canada West, Yare Media partner on revamped Canada West TV

Canada West has partnered with Surrey, B.C. based Yare Media to develop a revamped Canada West TV – the official streaming home of the conference

Beginning with the 2017-18 season, fans will experience an enhanced viewing experience on their preferred device

Pass options and pricing for the 2017-18 season will be unveiled in mid-August, when the new Canada West TV launches as part of the conference’s rebrand

EDMONTON – A new era in Canadian university sport streaming is set to unfold beginning in August, as Canada West (CW) and Yare Media announced a multi-year partnership Wednesday.

With 17 combined members across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, more than 1,100 CW games were streamed during the 2016-17 season on Canada West TV – the official streaming home of the conference.

CW is proud to be taking its product to Yare’s made in Canada streaming solution for the 2017-18 season, as the Surrey, B.C. based company emerged as the successful bidder after a thorough review of Canada West TV that spanned more than eight months.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with a Western Canadian company, which is committed to helping Canada West deliver our product to fans,” said Adrienne Healey, Canada West’s Vice President of Marketing and Communications. “We received several strong bids to be the conference’s streaming provider and Yare rose to the top with their user-friendly platform we are sure our fans will enjoy.”

As was the case last season, every CW football, hockey, volleyball, and basketball game will be available live and on demand this coming season, along with every conference championship event (swimming, track & field, and wrestling). In addition to these sports, an extensive offering of conference soccer games will also be available on Canada West TV.

The conference’s streaming schedule will be available in a new, responsive platform that can be viewed on PCs, iOS and Android devices, and connected televisions using AirPlay and Chromecast. Fans can expect an enhanced viewing experience this season, with video being delivered using HTML5 technology in adaptive bitrate that will automatically provide users with the optimal resolution for their device and internet connectivity.

“Canada West has established itself as an innovative leader in delivering university sports online,” said Hugh Dobbie, Yare Media’s CEO. “As a western based Canadian company we have staff, friends, family, and colleagues with strong connections to CW and we are delighted to be able to share our advanced platform and experience to help the conference deliver next generation video technologies to its fan base. The new enhancement of adaptive bitrate video will eliminate buffering and seamlessly provide the highest quality HD video experience for CW viewers.”

Launched in 2011, Canada West TV was the first university sports streaming network of its kind in Canada and has since evolved into a key strategic initiative for the conference, which was also the first in the country to monetize the online streaming platform beginning with the 2015-16 season.

“The conference and our members have made great investments to showcase our student-athletes on Canada West TV,” said Ian Reade, CW President. “The conference remains committed to improving Canada West TV in the years to come, working closely with Yare to assure the continued development of the Canada West brand through our enhanced digital offerings.”

Pass options and pricing for the 2017-18 CW season will be unveiled in mid-August when the new Canada West TV launches as part of the conference’s upcoming rebrand.

About Canada West:

Canada West is the leading university athletic conference in the country and is home to champion student-athletes that excel in the classroom and their communities. Canada West and our 17 members from across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba collectively carry on a legacy of competitive excellence, as our champions proudly go on to represent the conference at U SPORTS national championships.

Canada West – training leaders, building champions

About Yare:

Yare provides solutions to address changing content distribution models in sports, broadcasting and entertainment. The company focuses on helping sports and entertainment properties underserved by traditional broadcast channels to implement market strategies that generate new OTT revenues and enhance brand awareness. The Yare platform provides transcoding, transaction processing, content delivery services and casting technologies for organizations wanting to deliver a high-quality video experience to a lean back, large screen audience. The management and operations teams have structured deals involving major sports and entertainment brands worldwide, including the Canadian Football League (CFL), which used Yare to showcase last year’s Grey Cup Playoffs in 150+ countries.