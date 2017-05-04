Jillian Hunt will join Heat women's soccer program this fall

KELOWNA, BC -- The latest addition to the 2017 Heat women's soccer program is 5'6" centre-back / midfielder Jill Hunt. Hunt joins her TSS FC teammate, centre-mid Kacee Ougden, as part of this year's recruit class and next season's Heat women's side.

Jill will be coming to UBC Okanagan from Seaquam Secondary in Delta, bringing with her an extensive club resume.

Hunt started her organized soccer career with SurDel Girls Soccer, where she played for the program's U11 and U12 teams, the Metro Girls side, and attended the USA Cup. She moved on to play her U13, U14, and U15 seasons with Coasta FC of the BCPL. After that she joined Surrey United for her U16, and U17 seasons, and attended the 2015 National Championships with the program's U18 side. Jill spent the 2016/17 season with the TSS FC program.

"I’m really excited that while attending UBCO I’ll get to represent my university as a member the soccer team. I’ve been training really hard to be prepared for this level of soccer, so I’m really looking forward to the start of the season," said Hunt about starting her college career. She also added that history with the coaching staff provided an added bonus in coming here. "I’ve had opportunities to be trained by Craig since I’ve been 11 years old, but I never dreamed I’d get to play for him at University. I couldn’t ask for better coaches and I can’t wait to meet the team."

On top of the coaching staff, Hunt also cited familiarity with the area and with current and future teammate Kacee Ougden as positive factors for her. "My parents both grew up in Kelowna and I have family throughout the Okanagan, so I've spent a lot of time here and to commit to UBCO feels right. I plan on living on campus along with my current teammate who is also a new recruit which will be very exciting. I couldn't ask for a better school and knowing that I'll also be part of the Heat soccer team is really exciting and I feel very fortunate for this opportunity."

Head coach Craig Smith is pleased to sign the talented recruit and with her training and skill set prior to her arriving on the Okanagan campus. "Jill will be coming from a great club environment (TSS) that has aided in her strong technical ability with dynamic 1v1 skills and good passing range," explained Smith.

Off the field, Hunt will be studying business and management starting this coming September.

Hunt will join a strong group of recruits that have a chance to bolster a Heat defense that allowed 30 goals last fall in Canada West competition. Also committed to UBCO that specialize in defense is the reigning PACWEST Rookie of the Year, and league All-Star Anastazia Ziros who will transfer from Langara College. Two of the three recruits from the Coquitlam Metro Ford Club team are considered strong on the defensive side of the ball in Kathleen Deady (Defender), and Erica Reis (Midfielder) will also be in the defensive mix for UBC Okanagan head coach Craig Smith and his Heat squad.

Hunt's teammate from TSS Kacee Ougden plays centre-mid while striker Mackenzie Pfoh is the third of the three CMF recruits.

The UBC Okanagan Heat women's soccer schedule will be released on Wednesday, June 14.