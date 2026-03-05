Trail News

RDKB solid waste management plan update moves into public engagement phase

Photo: Submitted From left, Janine Dougall, general manager of RDKB environmental services, RDKB board chair Grace McGregor and Terry Martin, chair of the solid waste management plan steering and monitoring committee.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) is moving into the next phase of its Solid Waste Management Plan update — and residents are invited to take part.

Originally approved in 2005, the plan is being refreshed to reflect today’s realities, new technologies, and the region’s growing commitment to waste reduction and environmental responsibility.

With the public and technical advisory committee (PTAC) now formed — bringing together representatives from across the region — the project is shifting into a broader community engagement phase. The RDKB is inviting residents to complete an online survey and share their thoughts on current waste services and future priorities.

To support accessibility, all surveys will be available online and in paper format. Residents who are not online are encouraged to call the RDKB to request copies or provide their contact information for future engagement opportunities.

“This plan will guide how we manage waste for the next 10 years,” said Grace McGregor, chair of the RDKB board. “Community input is essential. We want to understand what’s working well and where residents see opportunities for improvement so the final plan reflects the needs of people across our region.”

The updated plan will examine ways to: Extend landfill lifespan; increase waste diversion; improve recycling and organics programs; reduce greenhouse gas emissions; and plan responsibly for future generations.

Terry Martin, chair of the solid waste management plan steering and monitoring committee, said broad participation is key.

“Waste management affects everyone,” he said. “The more voices we hear from — rural and urban residents, businesses, and community members — the stronger and more practical our plan will be.”

The plan update will continue through summer 2027, supported by technical experts, engagement activities and oversight from the PTAC and elected officials.