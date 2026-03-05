Trail News
Trail and area residents warned of circulating parking ticket text scam
Parking ticket scam
Photo: Wikimedia, Creative Commons
The City of Trail has received several reports of a scam text message circulating in Trail region, claiming people need to pay a parking ticket and providing a link.
The City of Trail has received several reports of a scam text message circulating in Trail region, claiming people need to pay a parking ticket and providing a link.
“Do not click the link,” the city noted in a statement. “The City of Trail does not send parking infraction notices or follow-up correspondence by text or email.”
All official communication about tickets is sent by hard copy only. If you are not sure if it’s legitimate, you can call City Hall at 250-364-1262.
The city has provided some tips on how to spot a scam:
- Unexpected messages – Be cautious of unsolicited texts, especially those demanding immediate payment;
- Suspicious links – Never click on links from unknown or untrusted sources;
- Urgency or threats – Scammers often try to scare you into acting fast;
- Spelling and grammar mistakes – Many scam messages include awkward wording or typos;
- Inconsistent fonts or formatting – Unusual text styles or layouts can be a red flag; and
- Generic greetings – Scams often use vague terms like “Dear user” instead of your name or no name at all.
