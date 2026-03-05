Trail News

Trail and area residents warned of circulating parking ticket text scam

Photo: Wikimedia, Creative Commons The City of Trail has received several reports of a scam text message circulating in Trail region, claiming people need to pay a parking ticket and providing a link.

“Do not click the link,” the city noted in a statement. “The City of Trail does not send parking infraction notices or follow-up correspondence by text or email.”

All official communication about tickets is sent by hard copy only. If you are not sure if it’s legitimate, you can call City Hall at 250-364-1262.

The city has provided some tips on how to spot a scam: