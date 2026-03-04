Trail News

Proposed property taxes set to increase at 10 per cent per year for next five years in Rossland

Bill comes due in Rossland

The long-standing bill on aging infrastructure and maintenance needs, as well as rising operating costs, has come due for Rossland residents.

Although a proposed 10 per cent rise in municipal taxes awaits Rossland residents this year, the hits could keep coming for the next five years to the tune of 10 per cent, annually, according to the draft 2026–2030 five-year financial plan.

The draft plan proposes a 10 per cent annual increase in municipal property tax revenue, reflecting rising operating costs, long-standing infrastructure and maintenance needs, and the risk of higher costs and service disruptions if investment is delayed.

“I don’t think anyone around this table feels good about these increases,” Mayor Andy Morel said at the Feb. 17 committee-of-the-whole meeting. “But the reality is we’re dealing with infrastructure that is decades old, and if we don’t address it now, the costs — financial and environmental — get much worse later.”

A combination of rising operating costs and the need to invest in critical infrastructure drives the increase, said Rossland chief financial officer Craig McDonald. Roughly half of the proposed property tax increase is intended to address higher operating costs driven by inflationary pressures that affect municipalities differently than households, he added.

“When it comes to municipal government, the inflation rates we’re actually dealing with are much higher than CPI,” McDonald said. “The things we buy — materials, construction, specialized labour — those costs are often two or three times higher than what CPI reflects.”

Rossland’s draft five-year capital plan totals $60.4 million, with the majority of that investment directed toward essential infrastructure rather than new amenities. Of that total, $39.1 million is tied to water and sewer projects identified through the Utilities Master Plan, while $10.2 million is dedicated to retaining wall repairs and replacements, several of which have been identified as being in critical condition.

Among the most significant projects is the Warfield Sewer Trunk Replacement, a 3.76-kilometre sewer line that carries all of Rossland’s wastewater to the treatment facility in Trail.

Another priority is the replacement of a deteriorating retaining wall on McLeod Avenue, identified as structurally critical and necessary to maintain roadway and pedestrian safety.

“If we don’t proceed with these projects, we’re accepting real risk — environmental risk, safety risk, and major financial risk,” McDonald said. “These aren’t nice-to-have projects. They’re about keeping the city functioning.”

For the average assessed home ($625,000) in Rossland, the city estimates the increased tax take in 2026 will total $551.46 across taxes and fees. Of that amount, $213.45 reflects the municipal property tax increase, while the remaining $338.01 comes from parcel taxes and utility, and regional charges.

Chief financial officer Craig McDonald said the figures were estimates, and that actual totals will vary depending on a property’s existing tax bill and utility usage.

Keep talking

Residents of Rossland can continue the conversation when the second half of the draft financial plan — focused on the capital plan — is reviewed at the next committee-of-the-whole meeting on March 9 (3:30 p.m.) in council chambers.

The meeting will include opportunities for people to ask questions and share perspectives with the committee.

Following this review, the financial plan will proceed through council’s regular budget and bylaw process, with final adoption expected later this spring.