Trail News

PIQSIQ is joined by Oh Pray Tell in double bill at The Bailey

Unique musical double bill

Photo: Submitted Tiffany Ayalik and Inuksuk Mackay come together to create an Inuit style throat singing duo, PIQSIQ

With a style perpetually galvanized by darkness and haunting northern beauty, sisters Tiffany Ayalik and Inuksuk Mackay come together to create an Inuit style throat singing duo, PIQSIQ.

The Trail and District Arts Council presents Inuit style throat singers PIQSIQ at The Bailey Theatre on Saturday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Performing Arts Trail series. Joining them on the double bill are gospel, rhythm and blues, roots music and folk storytelling singers, Oh Pray Tell.

PIQSIQ perform ancient traditional songs and eerie new compositions with improvisational looping. In Inuktitut, a “piqsiq” is a storm where the snow seems as if it is falling back up towards the sky.

With roots in Nunavut’s Kitikmeot and Kivalliq regions, the sisters grew up in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. They have toured internationally and performed at the NONAM (North American Native Museum in Zurich), The German American Centre in Stuttgart, Germany, the Linden Museum and the Canadian Embassy in Washington, DC as part of the Library of Congress concert series. They also performed for the High Commission to Canada in London for a tribute concert alongside Susan Aglukark.

Their 2020 album Taaqtuq Ubluriaq: Dark Star charted for several months nationally in the top 30 for electronic and national categories and one of the songs off the album, Arctic Hallows, was listed by CBC as one of the top 100 songs of 2020.

In this double bill, PIQSIQ will play the first act followed by Kootenay based trio Oh Pray Tell playing their original, soulful sound influenced by gospel, rhythm and blues, roots music and folk story-telling.

Photo: Submitted Oh Pray Tell is Betty Supple, Sally Titasey and Shayna Jones. Three part harmonies grounded in banjo and stomp-clap-cajon rhythms carry poetry, stories and spoken word.

The group offers up an original, soulful sound influenced by gospel, rhythm and blues, roots music and folk storytelling.Their music is known for its emotional depth, themes of belonging and identity and community-centred performances.

Oh Pray tell is based in the Kootenay region — Sally and Shayna on Sinixt Territory and Betty moving between territories, most often landing in that of the Sinixt, Haudenosaunee, Anishnaabe, Huron Wendat, Quw’utsun and Snuneymuxw Peoples.

Single tickets are $30. Under 30 years is $15. Patron members get 20 per cent off.

All tickets available online at trail-arts.com, by phone at 250-368-9669, and in person at the Bailey Box Office.